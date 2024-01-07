en English
Beyond Duty: IPS Officer Mandeep Singh Sidhu Champions Social Activism in Punjab

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Beyond Duty: IPS Officer Mandeep Singh Sidhu Champions Social Activism in Punjab

When you think about the role of the police, it’s easy to picture enforcement, protection, and maintaining law and order. However, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, an IPS officer in the Punjab cadre, embodies a different vision. Sidhu’s service, distinguished by his commitment to societal betterment, extends beyond his duty as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (HQ). His initiatives, all aimed at empowering and elevating his community, highlight a unique approach to law enforcement—one that champions social activism and community development.

Addressing Drug Abuse Through Community Engagement

The drug crisis in Punjab is a well-documented issue. In a bid to counter this, Sidhu has organized several cycle rallies. More than just a demonstration, these events serve to unite the community against drug abuse. The most recent rally, held in Ludhiana, gathered record-breaking participation. It was organized in remembrance of Kartar Singh Sarabha, a revered freedom fighter, infusing a sense of historical pride into the anti-drug message.

Supporting Education for Underprivileged Students

Sidhu’s focus on societal betterment is not limited to the fight against drugs. In 2022, he launched a significant initiative targeting education for underprivileged students. Recognizing the financial hardships that often lead to school dropouts, Sidhu secured the payment of tuition fees for over 4,800 students in government schools. This initiative, a testament to his belief in the transformative power of education, has ensured that these students can continue their educational journey, despite their economic circumstances.

Recognition and Future Endeavors

Sidhu’s multifaceted efforts have not gone unnoticed. He has been honored with the President’s police medal, the Chief Minister’s Medal, and the DGP’s commendation disc. Yet, the recognition seems secondary to his mission. Sidhu views community development as a collective responsibility and hopes his actions inspire others to contribute positively to society. Evidently, Sidhu’s vision of policing goes beyond enforcing laws—it’s about making a lasting impact on the community he serves.

India Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

