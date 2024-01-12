en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Benling Ordered to Compensate Rs 10 Lakh Following Electric Scooter Battery Explosion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Benling Ordered to Compensate Rs 10 Lakh Following Electric Scooter Battery Explosion

In an unprecedented verdict, a consumer forum in Hyderabad, Telangana has instructed electric vehicle manufacturer, Benling, to pay a hefty sum of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to a customer. The directive follows an incident where the battery in one of Benling’s electric scooters ignited into a blaze due to an explosion. The incident, which can be traced back to February 2023, involved a scooter that was bought in April 2021.

Ignored Concerns Lead to Legal Action

The customer, whose scooter was at the center of the incident, raised concerns with both the dealer and the manufacturer. Despite numerous attempts to communicate the issue, the customer received no response or assistance. This lack of action and care led to the district consumer disputes redressal commission taking up the case. The complaint was heard under Section 35(1) of the Consumer Protection Act by member Makyam Vijay Kumar and President Gajjala Venkateswarlu.

Critical View of Manufacturer’s Response

The commission criticised the manufacturer for not investigating the cause of the explosion. The manufacturer’s lack of concern was noted with disappointment. The complainants originally sought Rs 13.5 lakh in damages and Rs 40,000 in legal fees, or alternatively, a refund of the purchase price plus 18% annual interest if a replacement was not possible.

Emphasizing the Importance of Safety

The commission stressed the importance of addressing the potential risks of battery explosions. They suggested product recalls and rectifications to prevent further property damage and loss of life. The commission ruled that the complainants were entitled to compensation for both the defective product and the responsibility of the manufacturers and sellers, ordering the dealer and manufacturer to pay the purchase price with 9.5 percent annual depreciation, or replace the vehicle, along with Rs 10,000 for litigation fees and Rs 10 lakh for damages. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the safety concerns surrounding electric vehicle batteries and the responsibility of manufacturers to ensure the safety of their products.

0
Automotive India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
7 mins ago
Illinois Invests $9.4 Million in EV Technology and Job Training Programs
The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has earmarked a hefty sum of $9.4 million for 25 community colleges across the state. The funding infusion is geared towards fostering the blossoming electric vehicle (EV) industry via the inception of job training and technology development programs. This initiative is in tandem with the state’s ambitious policy that
Illinois Invests $9.4 Million in EV Technology and Job Training Programs
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
40 mins ago
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
European Commission Probes Chinese Automakers Amid Rising Tensions
58 mins ago
European Commission Probes Chinese Automakers Amid Rising Tensions
Porsche AG Shares Plunge to Record Low Amid Sales Woes in China
8 mins ago
Porsche AG Shares Plunge to Record Low Amid Sales Woes in China
Counterfeit Microchips Creep into Chinese Automobiles Amid Global Shortage
11 mins ago
Counterfeit Microchips Creep into Chinese Automobiles Amid Global Shortage
Travancore Royal's New Feather: Prince Adithya Varma Acquires BMW K1600B Tourer
38 mins ago
Travancore Royal's New Feather: Prince Adithya Varma Acquires BMW K1600B Tourer
Latest Headlines
World News
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
36 seconds
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
1 min
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
3 mins
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
4 mins
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
4 mins
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
6 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
7 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
10 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
10 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
21 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app