Benling Ordered to Compensate Rs 10 Lakh Following Electric Scooter Battery Explosion

In an unprecedented verdict, a consumer forum in Hyderabad, Telangana has instructed electric vehicle manufacturer, Benling, to pay a hefty sum of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to a customer. The directive follows an incident where the battery in one of Benling’s electric scooters ignited into a blaze due to an explosion. The incident, which can be traced back to February 2023, involved a scooter that was bought in April 2021.

Ignored Concerns Lead to Legal Action

The customer, whose scooter was at the center of the incident, raised concerns with both the dealer and the manufacturer. Despite numerous attempts to communicate the issue, the customer received no response or assistance. This lack of action and care led to the district consumer disputes redressal commission taking up the case. The complaint was heard under Section 35(1) of the Consumer Protection Act by member Makyam Vijay Kumar and President Gajjala Venkateswarlu.

Critical View of Manufacturer’s Response

The commission criticised the manufacturer for not investigating the cause of the explosion. The manufacturer’s lack of concern was noted with disappointment. The complainants originally sought Rs 13.5 lakh in damages and Rs 40,000 in legal fees, or alternatively, a refund of the purchase price plus 18% annual interest if a replacement was not possible.

Emphasizing the Importance of Safety

The commission stressed the importance of addressing the potential risks of battery explosions. They suggested product recalls and rectifications to prevent further property damage and loss of life. The commission ruled that the complainants were entitled to compensation for both the defective product and the responsibility of the manufacturers and sellers, ordering the dealer and manufacturer to pay the purchase price with 9.5 percent annual depreciation, or replace the vehicle, along with Rs 10,000 for litigation fees and Rs 10 lakh for damages. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the safety concerns surrounding electric vehicle batteries and the responsibility of manufacturers to ensure the safety of their products.