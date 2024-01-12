en English
Bengaluru’s Significant Drop in Swachh Survekshan 2023: A Reflection on Waste Management

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Bengaluru’s Significant Drop in Swachh Survekshan 2023: A Reflection on Waste Management

India’s major city, Bengaluru, has seen a significant drop in its Swachh Survekshan 2023 ranking, falling to the 125th position out of 446 cities nationwide with populations over one lakh. This critical decline from its 43rd, 28th, and 37th positions in 2022, 2021, and 2020 respectively, has prompted experts to question the assessment process.

Bengaluru’s Standing in State-Level Rankings

In the state-level rankings of Karnataka, Bengaluru was placed third, preceded by Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad. Despite scoring high for waste segregation at the source with a score of 99%, Bengaluru notably scored a zero in the remediation of dumpsites.

Mixed Performance Across Categories

The city exhibited a mixed performance across various categories, with scores of 2805.32 out of 4830 in service level progress, 1125 out of 2500 in certification, and 1589.82 out of 2170 in the citizens’ voice category. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have attributed this ranking drop to changes in the assessment categories by the central government, which now groups cities with a population of one million together with those above one lakh.

Progress Amid Criticism

Despite the fall in ranking, BBMP has made significant strides, such as upgrading from open defecation free (ODF)++ to Water Plus City and improving liquid waste management. However, despite these improvements, experts criticize the assessment methods and BBMP’s execution of waste management strategies. They place emphasis on the lack of intent and political leadership, noting that previous successes like the ban on plastic bags were driven by political will.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

