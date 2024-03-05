Bengaluru's Sentra World Leverages AI in Climate Battle, CEO Harsh Choudhry Innovates Carbon Tracking

Bengaluru-based Sentra World is making significant strides in the fight against climate change under the leadership of CEO Harsh Choudhry. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the company has developed a platform that employs natural language processing to accurately measure CO2 emissions, adhering to the greenhouse gas protocol. Sentra World's main product, Calculus, offers detailed emissions calculations across various industries, providing precise carbon output data. Meanwhile, their Sentra.Network platform leverages blockchain technology to monitor emissions throughout supply chains, ensuring data authenticity.

Advanced AI at the Forefront

Chief Technology Officer Vikas Upadhyay emphasizes the pivotal role of AI in transforming diverse data into actionable insights. This technology enables Sentra World to verify the accuracy of emissions data, combating issues such as greenwashing. The introduction of Reduce, a database for carbon reduction projects, is set to further enhance the company's offerings, allowing clients to identify optimal solutions for emissions reduction. Sentra World's commitment to transparency and certification has garnered attention, leading to its selection for Google's accelerator program, despite competition from industry giants like Microsoft and IBM.

Strategic Collaborations and Climate Advocacy

Since its inception in 2023 by ex-McKinsey partners, Sentra World has forged partnerships with industrial leaders in India and the Middle East, including Emirates Steel and Jindal Shadeed. Choudhry and his team view climate regulations not as constraints but as opportunities for enterprises to enhance profitability. By embracing sustainability goals, businesses can achieve significant cost savings, such as lower interest rates on loans, while contributing to the global effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Implications for the Future

As Sentra World continues to innovate in the realm of AI-driven environmental sustainability, its impact extends beyond mere compliance with climate regulations. The company is setting a precedent for how technology can be harnessed to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: climate change. This approach not only benefits the environment but also opens up new avenues for economic growth and corporate responsibility. As more businesses recognize the value in sustainable practices, Sentra World's model could inspire widespread adoption, potentially transforming the global landscape of emissions management and environmental stewardship.