India

Bengaluru’s QR Code Metro Ticketing System Hits 25 Lakh Users Milestone

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Bengaluru's QR Code Metro Ticketing System Hits 25 Lakh Users Milestone

In a significant achievement for digital adoption in India, Bengaluru’s QR code Metro ticketing system has surpassed 25 lakh monthly users for the first time since its inception in November 2022. This innovative system, a first of its kind on WhatsApp, has shown a steady increase in adoption, with user numbers climbing from a modest 2.13 lakh at the beginning to an impressive 25.9 lakh by December 2023.

Contributing Factors to the Rise

The opening of the entire 43 km Purple Line in October 2023 significantly contributed to this surge in Metro ridership and the subsequent adoption of the QR code ticketing system. The QR code system allows passengers to obtain single trip tickets across various platforms, including WhatsApp, the Namma Metro app, Paytm, and Amazon. A chatbot named Bhagya on WhatsApp lends a helping hand by assisting passengers with smart card recharges and providing transit information.

Adoption Patterns and Preferences

Despite the growing popularity of QR codes, a majority of daily passengers, about 51%, still prefer to use smart cards. Following this, 34% of passengers use tokens, and QR codes are used by 15%. Most smart card recharges are carried out at station ticket counters, with digital platforms not yet as popular for this purpose. To encourage the use of smart cards and QR tickets, BMRCL offers a 5% fare discount over tokens to users of these methods.

Further Initiatives and Future Prospects

In November 2023, BMRCL introduced QR group tickets for up to six passengers, further extending the reach of this digital solution. Bengaluru, a city known for being at the forefront of digital adoption, topped the list of Indian cities in digital transactions in 2022. However, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which was launched in March 2023, has seen a lukewarm response and is yet to be integrated with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses. This integration and broader digital adoption could be the next milestones in the city’s digital transit journey.

India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

