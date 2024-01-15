en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bengaluru’s Multi-Modal Logistics Park: A New Era for South India’s Logistics Sector

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Bengaluru’s Multi-Modal Logistics Park: A New Era for South India’s Logistics Sector

Commencement of groundwork for the construction of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Obalapura on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru marks a significant stride in the logistics sector of South India. Expected to transform the logistics, warehousing, and cold storage facilities in the region, the MMLP project is set to fully commence construction in March.

Logistics Infrastructure Modernization

The development of the MMLP signifies a broader trend towards the modernization of logistics infrastructure to cater to the growing needs of urban centers and their surrounding areas. Spanning over 400 acres, the INR 1,770-crore project is projected to reduce overall logistics costs from 13% to 9% and enhance export competitiveness. Developed by Bengaluru MMLP Pvt Ltd, the park is designed to provide seamless connectivity between various modes of transportation, including road, rail, and air.

Boosting Economic Growth

The MMLP is poised to stimulate industrial growth in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and nearby districts. By facilitating efficient transportation and distribution networks, the park is anticipated to attract significant investment and employment opportunities. The establishment of the MMLP is expected to contribute to the economic growth of Bengaluru by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for various logistics operations.

Alleviating Traffic Congestion

One of the notable features of the MMLP is its potential to alleviate traffic congestion. The park allows trucks from distant locations to unload goods at the facility, eliminating the need for entry into Bengaluru. This logistical adjustment is expected to reduce traffic inflow and congestion, offering further benefits to the city’s infrastructure and residents. Additionally, the project’s cold storage facilities are expected to enhance the shelf life of perishable goods, providing benefits to truckers and businesses alike.

With the first phase of the project expected to be completed by 2026, the MMLP at Obalapura marks a significant development in Bengaluru’s logistics sector. By streamlining transportation networks, enhancing efficiency, and potentially contributing to the city’s economic growth, this project embodies the city’s forward-thinking approach to urban development and infrastructure.

0
Business India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
Media Industry News: Key Appointments at Ricochet, SBS, and CBC/Radio-Canada
In a significant shift in the media industry landscape, Damon Pattison has been appointed as the new Creative Director of Ricochet, the production company renowned for hit series such as The Repair Shop. Pattison will report to Managing Director Joanna Ball, and his duties will include developing and pitching new commissions spanning diverse genres for
Media Industry News: Key Appointments at Ricochet, SBS, and CBC/Radio-Canada
SSE Renewables Amplifies Solar Project Portfolio in Poland with 400 MW Acquisition from IBC SOLAR
1 min ago
SSE Renewables Amplifies Solar Project Portfolio in Poland with 400 MW Acquisition from IBC SOLAR
Japanese Firms Anticipate Economic Challenges in China for 2024
1 min ago
Japanese Firms Anticipate Economic Challenges in China for 2024
Harvey Norman to Open Flagship Store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre
37 seconds ago
Harvey Norman to Open Flagship Store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre
Investor Finds Promise in EndoTech: An AI-Driven Trading Platform
1 min ago
Investor Finds Promise in EndoTech: An AI-Driven Trading Platform
Cupboard Pro: A Success Story in Innovative Storage Solutions
1 min ago
Cupboard Pro: A Success Story in Innovative Storage Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
7 seconds
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
17 seconds
South Korea Faces Bahrain in Asian Cup Despite Absence of Star Player Hwang Hee-chan
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
52 seconds
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
54 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
58 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
1 min
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
1 min
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
1 min
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
1 min
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
44 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app