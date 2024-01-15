Bengaluru’s Multi-Modal Logistics Park: A New Era for South India’s Logistics Sector

Commencement of groundwork for the construction of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Obalapura on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru marks a significant stride in the logistics sector of South India. Expected to transform the logistics, warehousing, and cold storage facilities in the region, the MMLP project is set to fully commence construction in March.

Logistics Infrastructure Modernization

The development of the MMLP signifies a broader trend towards the modernization of logistics infrastructure to cater to the growing needs of urban centers and their surrounding areas. Spanning over 400 acres, the INR 1,770-crore project is projected to reduce overall logistics costs from 13% to 9% and enhance export competitiveness. Developed by Bengaluru MMLP Pvt Ltd, the park is designed to provide seamless connectivity between various modes of transportation, including road, rail, and air.

Boosting Economic Growth

The MMLP is poised to stimulate industrial growth in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and nearby districts. By facilitating efficient transportation and distribution networks, the park is anticipated to attract significant investment and employment opportunities. The establishment of the MMLP is expected to contribute to the economic growth of Bengaluru by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for various logistics operations.

Alleviating Traffic Congestion

One of the notable features of the MMLP is its potential to alleviate traffic congestion. The park allows trucks from distant locations to unload goods at the facility, eliminating the need for entry into Bengaluru. This logistical adjustment is expected to reduce traffic inflow and congestion, offering further benefits to the city’s infrastructure and residents. Additionally, the project’s cold storage facilities are expected to enhance the shelf life of perishable goods, providing benefits to truckers and businesses alike.

With the first phase of the project expected to be completed by 2026, the MMLP at Obalapura marks a significant development in Bengaluru’s logistics sector. By streamlining transportation networks, enhancing efficiency, and potentially contributing to the city’s economic growth, this project embodies the city’s forward-thinking approach to urban development and infrastructure.