India

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Witnesses Significant Passenger Traffic Surge in 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) reported a significant passenger traffic surge in 2023, marking a 35.3% increase compared to the previous year. The total passenger count reached an impressive 37.2 million. This growth in patronage underscores the airport’s expanding significance as a crucial hub in India’s aviation sector.

Domestic and International Traffic

Of the 37.2 million passengers, domestic travelers constituted a massive share of 32.7 million, highlighting the airport’s pivotal role in connecting Bengaluru with other parts of India. Meanwhile, international passengers came in at 4.5 million, reflecting the city’s growing global connectivity. The busiest day recorded was April 2, 2023, when the airport handled 116,688 passengers.

Peak Air Traffic Movements

The highest number of air traffic movements was observed on March 17, 2023, with a total of 748 movements. This peak in air traffic movements attests to the airport’s robust operations and efficient management. The most frequented domestic routes from Bengaluru airport are to Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad – India’s major urban centers. On the international front, the top destinations are Dubai, Singapore, and Doha, showcasing Bengaluru’s strategic location and the airport’s role in bridging India with key global cities.

Terminal 2’s Success and Recognition

Terminal 2 of the airport, which began operations in 2023, caters to international flights and some domestic services. The terminal has been recognized for its punctuality and aesthetic design, adding another feather to the airport’s cap. Specifically, it received the ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ from UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, acknowledging it as one of the most beautiful airport terminals globally. The design of Terminal 2, which mirrors the character of Bengaluru – the Garden City of India – reiterates the airport’s commitment to reflecting the city’s unique cultural identity while providing world-class services.

India Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

