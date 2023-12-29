Bengaluru’s Hospitality Sector Thrives Amidst a Tough Year for Global Tourism

In a surprising turn of events, Bengaluru’s hospitality sector made a strong comeback in 2023 amidst a generally disappointing year for global tourism. Despite the lack of new major tourism initiatives by the state government, the city became a hub of attraction, drawing crowds from all over India and overseas. The hospitality industry experienced a surge in February, thanks to key events like Aero India, the G20 meet, and India Energy Week. These events resulted in a sell-out of thousands of hotel rooms, with five-star accommodations reaching full capacity and room prices tripling.

Political Events and Sports Boosting Hospitality

The upward trend continued into May, ahead of the state elections, as political party workers and leaders descended on the city’s star hotels. Once again, the hospitality sector experienced a boost during the cricket World Cup matches held in October-November. The year also blessed the sector with numerous long weekends, which resulted in a statewide increase in tourism and hotel bookings, particularly during the Dasara festival in Mysuru.

Restaurants and Pubs Witness Increased Patronage

Restaurants and pubs in Bengaluru also enjoyed the wave, with many establishments reporting a 10% rise in customers. To capitalize on this uptick, many introduced new menus to attract more visitors. Despite the sector’s success, hoteliers’ requests to the government for permission to operate commercial establishments 24/7 were not approved due to security concerns. However, this did not dampen the sector’s spirits.

Year-End Flourish for the Hospitality Sector

The hospitality sector is closing the year with a flourish, expecting a turnover of hundreds of crores between Christmas and New Year. In a departure from previous norms, hoteliers have decided to conclude New Year’s Eve celebrations by 1 a.m. in compliance with regulations. This move, although different, is a testament to the sector’s resilience and adaptability even in challenging times.