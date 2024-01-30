Bengaluru's Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground Unveils New Identity, Set to Host a Range of Events

Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, an emblematic locale in Bengaluru, has been given a fresh identity with the inauguration of a grand entrance gate and a 7-foot-tall iron frame statue of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw. The Parade Ground, which has a rich history of hosting Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, will now host a broader range of events encompassing defence programmes, sports competitions, and educational activities.

A New Identity for a Historic Venue

The initiative to bestow this landmark with a distinct identity started back in October 2023. The project was spearheaded by Major General Ravi Murugan, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area. The unveiling ceremony was marked by the presence of Lieutenant General KS Brar, the GOC of Dakshin Bharat Area, who emphasised the ground's significance as a venue for events of national importance.

Military Precision Meets Artistic Design

The grand entrance gate, measuring 66 feet in width and 20 feet in height, stands as a testament to the seamless blend of military precision and artistic flair. The design features intricate details and symbolic elements that are reflective of the ethos of the Indian Army. The iron frame statue of Field Marshal Manekshaw is flanked by the insignia of Southern Command and Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, symbolizing his strong leadership and contributions to the country.

Engaging the Community

Plans are in the pipeline to engage the local community in a more immersive manner. The Parade Ground will host military displays, educational programmes, guided tours, and interactive displays, aiming to offer a deeper insight into the country's defence mechanisms and Manekshaw's pivotal role in shaping them. This move is expected to further cement the Parade Ground's status as a notable landmark in Bengaluru's cultural and historical landscape.