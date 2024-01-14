Bengaluru’s DSEL Mandates Closure of Illegal Schools, Faces Criticism from KAMS

In a significant move to rectify the educational landscape, Bengaluru’s Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued a directive for the immediate closure of illegal schools. The directive, dispatched in a circular on January 9, mandates block education officers (BEOs) to compile a comprehensive list of all registered and recognized private schools within their jurisdictions. This strategic measure aims to streamline the process of identifying legitimate educational institutions, providing valuable assistance to parents and stakeholders.

One Week Notice and Inspection Protocol

Outlined within the circular is a rigorous protocol: schools are to be given a one-week notice period to cease operations, followed by a site inspection and a detailed report submission by officials. Schools offering advanced classes from Grades 6 to 10 are granted a slightly extended grace period of 45 days to secure the necessary permissions. Failure to comply will result in these institutions being deemed unauthorized, with their students subsequently excluded from the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS).

Re-Registration Possibilities and Disciplinary Action

The DSEL has left the door open for the possibility of re-registration for schools that manage to obtain proper affiliations. However, the directive has a stern warning for BEOs and DDPIs; failure to enforce the closure of illegal schools will invite disciplinary action. The circular enumerates several violations that could lead to disqualification, including running schools without registration, unauthorized curricula, and changes in the medium of instruction without due approval.

Over 1,600 Illegal Schools and Criticism from KAMS

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that there are over 1,600 illegal schools currently operating within the state, with plans underway for their phased closure. However, this move has not been without its share of criticism. The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools In Karnataka (KAMS) has attacked the circular, accusing it of fostering confusion and fear among schools and parents. KAMS has also voiced concerns about potential corruption, and questioned the provisions for schools with pending legal appeals or those granted interim stay orders by higher authorities.