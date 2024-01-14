en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Bengaluru’s DSEL Mandates Closure of Illegal Schools, Faces Criticism from KAMS

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Bengaluru’s DSEL Mandates Closure of Illegal Schools, Faces Criticism from KAMS

In a significant move to rectify the educational landscape, Bengaluru’s Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued a directive for the immediate closure of illegal schools. The directive, dispatched in a circular on January 9, mandates block education officers (BEOs) to compile a comprehensive list of all registered and recognized private schools within their jurisdictions. This strategic measure aims to streamline the process of identifying legitimate educational institutions, providing valuable assistance to parents and stakeholders.

One Week Notice and Inspection Protocol

Outlined within the circular is a rigorous protocol: schools are to be given a one-week notice period to cease operations, followed by a site inspection and a detailed report submission by officials. Schools offering advanced classes from Grades 6 to 10 are granted a slightly extended grace period of 45 days to secure the necessary permissions. Failure to comply will result in these institutions being deemed unauthorized, with their students subsequently excluded from the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS).

Re-Registration Possibilities and Disciplinary Action

The DSEL has left the door open for the possibility of re-registration for schools that manage to obtain proper affiliations. However, the directive has a stern warning for BEOs and DDPIs; failure to enforce the closure of illegal schools will invite disciplinary action. The circular enumerates several violations that could lead to disqualification, including running schools without registration, unauthorized curricula, and changes in the medium of instruction without due approval.

Over 1,600 Illegal Schools and Criticism from KAMS

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that there are over 1,600 illegal schools currently operating within the state, with plans underway for their phased closure. However, this move has not been without its share of criticism. The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools In Karnataka (KAMS) has attacked the circular, accusing it of fostering confusion and fear among schools and parents. KAMS has also voiced concerns about potential corruption, and questioned the provisions for schools with pending legal appeals or those granted interim stay orders by higher authorities.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Pakistan's HEC Concludes Third National Faculty Development Programme
The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), under the umbrella of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), recently concluded the third edition of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP). This training event, held from December 26, 2023, to January 11, 2024, in Karachi, Sindh, catered to 23 newly inducted faculty members from various public sector higher
Pakistan's HEC Concludes Third National Faculty Development Programme
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
10 mins ago
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Wadsworth School Board Issues 'Last Chance Agreement' to Superintendent Hill Amid Personnel Issues
11 mins ago
Wadsworth School Board Issues 'Last Chance Agreement' to Superintendent Hill Amid Personnel Issues
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
9 mins ago
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
'Fuck Mickiewicz': A Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in a Warsaw High School
10 mins ago
'Fuck Mickiewicz': A Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in a Warsaw High School
King's College London Apologizes for Prince Philip Email, Ignites Debate on Historical Figures' Legacies
10 mins ago
King's College London Apologizes for Prince Philip Email, Ignites Debate on Historical Figures' Legacies
Latest Headlines
World News
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
9 seconds
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update
23 seconds
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
37 seconds
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
38 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
40 seconds
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
45 seconds
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
49 seconds
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
56 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
1 min
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app