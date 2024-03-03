Bengaluru's BBMP Rolls Out Eco-Friendly Measures to Hydrate City's 1,000 Parks Amidst Scorching Summer

In an ambitious move to combat the sweltering heat of summer, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) convened a strategic meeting focused on preserving the verdant charm of over 1,000 parks under their care through sustainable watering initiatives. The horticulture department, spearheaded by key figures including the horticulture superintendent, supervisor, and inspectors, deliberated on immediate and long-term measures to ensure the city's green spaces remain lush until the end of May and beyond.

Strategic Deployment of Water Resources

At the heart of BBMP's action plan is the deployment of water tankers and the utilization of borewells within the parks, which are currently undergoing a cleaning process to enhance their efficiency. Recognizing the critical need to sustain the young saplings, which are particularly vulnerable to the harsh summer conditions, the department is also contracting additional tractors equipped with 6,000-litre tanks for daily watering routines. Moreover, in a collaborative effort to adopt more eco-friendly practices, the horticulture officials are engaging with the Water Supply and Sewerage Board to explore the use of treated water for irrigation purposes.

Groundwater Replenishment Initiatives

With groundwater levels in many areas plummeting to alarmingly low levels, the BBMP's horticulture department is taking proactive steps to counteract this pressing issue. The plan includes the installation of 1,000 percolation pits across more than 110 parks, a measure aimed at significantly boosting groundwater recharge by the next summer. This initiative not only promises to enhance the sustainability of water sources but also aligns with broader environmental conservation efforts within the city.

Community Feedback and Sustainable Outlook

Feedback from the local community has been overwhelmingly positive, with residents like Usha Rani applauding the initiative for its potential to mitigate the adverse effects of Bengaluru's increasingly intense summer heat. By focusing on the preservation of plant life, the BBMP is eliminating the need for extensive plant revival efforts during the monsoon season, thereby adopting a more proactive and sustainable approach to urban green space management. The move towards utilizing treated water and enhancing groundwater recharge further underscores the department's commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental stewardship.

As the BBMP forges ahead with its comprehensive plan to safeguard Bengaluru's parks against the scorching summer heat, the initiative serves as a testament to the city's dedication to environmental sustainability and the well-being of its citizens. Through innovative water management strategies and a commitment to green living, Bengaluru sets an inspiring example for cities worldwide in the fight against climate change and natural resource depletion.