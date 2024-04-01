Bengaluru Water Supply Cut: BWSSB Targets High-Volume Users from April 10

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to reduce water supply by 10% for users consuming between 40 lakh and 2 crore litres per day, starting April 10, as part of its efforts to manage the city's water resources more efficiently. This move follows a previous reduction of 20% for those consuming over 2 crore litres daily. BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar has emphasized the importance of adopting water conservation technologies and enhancing the use of treated water to navigate through the current water scarcity, attributed to depleted groundwater levels due to inadequate rainfall.

Unpacking the Water Crisis

Bengaluru, often hailed as India's Silicon Valley, is grappling with a significant water crisis, prompting the BWSSB to take decisive action. The board's strategy involves not just immediate supply reductions but also long-term solutions such as promoting water conservation, increasing the use of treated water, and stringent monitoring of borewell usage. In a notable initiative, the BWSSB has engaged with over 8,000 volunteers under the 'Jalamitras' program to spread awareness and encourage community participation in water conservation efforts.

Technological Interventions and Awareness

Technology plays a pivotal role in the BWSSB's approach to managing the water crisis. The board is exploring the use of AI and IoT for borewell monitoring, aiming to optimize water extraction and prevent overexploitation of groundwater resources. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns and collaborations with major builders to encourage the use of treated water for non-potable purposes are underway. These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the city's water security.

Looking Ahead: Sustainable Water Management

The current water crisis in Bengaluru is a wake-up call for both authorities and citizens to adopt more sustainable water management practices. The BWSSB's initiatives, including supply cuts for high-volume users and the promotion of water conservation technologies, are steps in the right direction. However, the success of these measures will largely depend on community engagement and the willingness of individuals and businesses to adapt to more water-efficient practices. As Bengaluru navigates through these challenging times, the collective effort of its residents and the effective implementation of technological solutions will be key to overcoming the water scarcity.