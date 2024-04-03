Bengaluru Water Crisis: BWSSB Implements Supply Cut for Big Users to Tackle 500 MLD Deficit

Amidst a burgeoning water crisis, Bengaluru's strategic response through the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) involves a critical supply cut targeting large-scale water consumers. This initiative, aiming to mitigate a significant daily water deficit, categorizes consumers based on their usage, with a specific focus on commercial establishments and industries consuming between 20 lakh and 2 crore litres of water daily.

Strategic Supply Reduction

As the city grapples with a daily water deficit of 500 Million Litres (MLD), BWSSB's categorization of big consumers into three distinct groups forms the backbone of their conservation effort. The board has orchestrated a 20% supply cut to 38 bulk users, including notable institutions and industries, saving approximately 12 MLD daily. This move, primarily aimed at bulk users, will extend to other significant consumers, potentially saving 60 MLD daily, thus addressing 12% of the city's water shortfall.

Conservation and Management Techniques

Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V. emphasizes that a 10-20% reduction in water supply is manageable for these establishments if they employ basic water conservation methods. Recommendations include the installation of aerators and the utilization of treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for non-drinking purposes. These measures, alongside effective rainwater harvesting, could lead to permanent supply adjustments, redirecting saved water to needy areas, thus promoting a sustainable water management model for Bengaluru.

Future Implications

Should these initial measures prove successful, BWSSB may consider further reductions in supply to these large consumers, underscoring the critical importance of adopting sustainable water use practices. This proactive approach not only aims to alleviate the immediate water scarcity but also sets a precedent for responsible water management, ensuring long-term water security for India's Silicon Valley.