Bengaluru Tops New Delhi in Private Vehicle Numbers, Fuelling Traffic Concerns

India’s tech capital, Bengaluru, has managed to surpass New Delhi, clinching the title of the Indian city with the highest number of private vehicles. According to a recent report, the city, often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, is home to about 23 lakh private cars, a statistic that speaks volumes about its infamous traffic congestion.

Surpassing Delhi in Private Vehicles

Bengaluru’s rise to the top spot comes in the wake of a significant reduction in the number of private vehicles in Delhi. This reduction is largely attributed to a directive by the Delhi Transport Department ordering the scrapping and deregistration of old vehicles. As of March 2023, Delhi’s total vehicle count stood at 79.5 lakh, of which only 20.7 lakh were private vehicles.

Growing Traffic Congestion in Bengaluru

TomTom, a geolocation technology specialist, highlighted Bengaluru’s congestion issues in a 2022 report, ranking the city as the second most congested globally. The report indicates that it takes about 29 minutes to travel just 10km in Bengaluru’s city centre, a statistic that underscores the massive traffic problem the city grapples with.

Addressing the Congestion Problem

The Karnataka deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, has acknowledged the road damage caused by the high number of vehicles in the city. He suggests that white topping roads could provide durability for 30 to 40 years, a solution that could help mitigate the wear and tear. However, the transportation challenges faced by rapidly growing urban centres in India, such as Bengaluru, highlight the pressing need for sustainable infrastructure development.