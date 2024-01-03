en English
Agriculture

Bengaluru to Host International Trade Fair on Millets and Organics

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Marking an elevation in the organic and millet farming sector, Bengaluru is set to welcome stakeholders, innovators, and enthusiasts to the Millets and Organics International Trade Fair-2024. The event, which will span three days from January 5, is being organized at Palace Grounds under the auspices of the state government. With a lineup of seminars, workshops, and talks, the fair is designed to offer a comprehensive insight into the latest developments, best practices, and technologies in the organics, millets, and natural farming sectors.

Platform for Engagement and Trade

As announced by Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, the event will serve as a platform for farmers to connect with scientists from renowned agriculture and horticulture universities across various Indian states. Furthermore, the fair also presents an opportunity for trade deals and market access, as it expects to draw in wholesale and bulk buyers both from India and overseas. With around 300 stalls, the event anticipates an impressive footfall of over 200,000 visitors.

Boosting Millet Exports

Known for exporting 7,764 tonnes of millets and their value-based products in 2022-23, Karnataka is keen on doubling its exports. The fair is perceived as a strategic move to augment the state’s marketing avenues for millet and organic produce. In 2022-23, the state’s millet produce, valued at about ₹36 crore, found its way to major international markets, including the U.S., Australia, UAE, Canada, Qatar, Thailand, and Singapore.

Karnataka: Cultivating Diversity, Harvesting Prosperity

As part of its initiative to support millet growers, the Karnataka government has extended a cash incentive of Rs 10,000 per hectare, with plans to increase this amount. The fair will spotlight the state’s millet and organic products under the theme ‘Karnataka: Cultivating Diversity, Harvesting Prosperity’. Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to sample an array of millet-based meals and snacks, thereby gaining a firsthand experience of the health benefits and culinary versatility of millets.

Agriculture India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

