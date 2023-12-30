Bengaluru Student’s Suicide Post-Suspension Sparks Protest, Opens Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, a 22-year-old first-year student of hotel management in Bengaluru ended his life following his suspension from college due to low attendance. The young man, identified as Nikhil Suresh, reportedly took his own life by consuming sleeping pills.

Distress over Suspension

It is understood that Suresh was suspended from his college about a month prior to the incident. The reasons cited for the suspension were his behavior, lack of discipline, and frequent absences from college. Despite his pleas for a second chance, the college management reportedly did not reconsider the suspension. This drastic measure seemingly plunged the young student into a state of distress, eventually leading to his suicide.

Protest and Demand for Justice

Following the tragic incident, Suresh’s family and a group of supporters staged a protest outside the college. Demanding justice for the deceased student, they called for strict action against the college administration. The family alleges that Suresh and his mother had approached the college authorities, appealing for his reinstatement. However, their appeals fell on deaf ears, and they claim Suresh was subjected to physical assault by the college authorities.

Investigation Underway

In response to the incident and subsequent protest, the police have opened an investigation under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to abetment to suicide. They intend to interview the college principal and faculty members as part of their investigation. The police are working diligently to ascertain the circumstances and potential triggers that led to this unfortunate event. The case continues to unfold as the quest for truth and justice persists.