Bengaluru Police Mandate Safety Measures for PG Accommodations

In a move to bolster safety standards in Paying Guest (PG) accommodations across Bengaluru, the city police have issued new guidelines to PG owners. These directives, outlined by Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Raman Gupta, mandate the implementation of specific safety measures and acquisition of trade licenses from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Enforcing Safety Measures
The new guidelines are aimed at ensuring the safety of the PG inmates. They include the installation of CCTV cameras and strict adherence to fire safety protocols. Additionally, the guidelines enforce compliance with the Supreme Court order on loudspeaker use restrictions between 10 pm to 6 am – a measure aimed at curbing noise pollution and maintaining peace in residential areas.
Monitoring Foreign Nationals
In addition to the safety measures, PG owners are also required to record and report details of foreign nationals residing in their accommodations. This includes their name, passport and visa numbers, date of arrival, purpose of visit, and local contact details. PG owners can report these details to the jurisdictional police, either directly or online. This move is aimed at tightening the security net around foreign nationals residing in the city.
Accountability and Compliance
Bengaluru, particularly the South East and Whitefield police divisions, boasts over 5,000 PGs that house a significant number of IT employees. With more than 450,000 individuals living in PG accommodations across the city, the safety of these residents becomes a paramount concern. Non-compliance with these directives may hold PG owners accountable for any incidents occurring in their establishments. The stringent guidelines and the potential penalties for non-compliance underscore the importance of adhering to safety protocols to ensure the well-being of the residents.