India

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway Deteriorates Rapidly: NHAI Under Fire

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway Deteriorates Rapidly: NHAI Under Fire

In a shocking case of infrastructure decay, a segment of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75, refurbished merely eight months ago, shows signs of significant deterioration. The 10-kilometer stretch between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli, which received a fresh layer of bitumen in April 2023 at a cost of ₹12 crore, has already worn out, despite the absence of heavy rainfall. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for the repair, now faces a flurry of complaints from road users and trade bodies dismayed by the poor condition of this important thoroughfare.

The Road to Ruin

The rapid rate of deterioration has resulted in challenging travel conditions. Dust and potholes have become constant companions of those who ply this stretch of the highway, leading to distress and inconvenience. It’s not just the bitumen-coated stretch that’s causing concern. Potholes and craters have also appeared on the concrete section of Shiradi ghat on NH 75, exposing the underlying iron rods in some places. This points to a severe quality issue of the work carried out.

Delayed Construction and Unfulfilled Promises

The NHAI, currently engaged in widening the highway to four lanes between Hassan and Maranahalli, is at the center of criticism. However, the earthwork for this stretch hasn’t even commenced. It appears that road users are left with no choice but to endure the dreadful conditions until the NHAI undertakes another round of repairs, presumably before the next monsoon.

A Wake-Up Call

This alarming situation serves as a wake-up call for the concerned authorities. It highlights the need for meticulous planning, quality control, and efficient management of public funds. The current state of the highway not only hampers transportation but also reflects poorly on the infrastructural capabilities of the region. This issue demands immediate attention and adequate measures to prevent such instances from recurring.

India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

