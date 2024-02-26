Bengaluru International Film Festival: A Celebration of Cinema in Lesser-Known Languages

As the curtains rise on the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), the city transforms into a vibrant confluence of world cinema, drawing aficionados and artists alike. Scheduled from February 29 to March 7, this year's festival not only celebrates the art of filmmaking but also embarks on a unique journey through India's linguistic diversity with its special segment 'Incredible India.' This initiative highlights films made in lesser-known languages of India, including Tulu, Kodava, Banjara, and several others, showcasing the rich tapestry of the nation's cultural heritage.

A Glimpse into the Heart of Cinema

With an impressive lineup of 180 films from 50 countries across 455 shows, BIFFes offers a panoramic view of global cinema across 13 screens. The festival's opening film, 'Bonjour Switzerland', directed by Peter Luisi, stands out as an amusing satire that explores the peaceful coexistence of multiple languages within Swiss culture, mirroring the festival's theme of linguistic diversity. Esteemed guests such as filmmaker Dr. Jabbar Patel, actor Azmeri Bandhon, and film academician Viera Langerova grace the festival, enriching the event with their insights and experiences.

Celebrating India's Linguistic Mosaic

The 'Incredible India' segment serves as a testament to the festival's commitment to bringing to the fore movies made in languages that are on the verge of fading from mainstream media. This initiative not only honors the linguistic diversity of the country but also provides a platform for these stories to be told, heard, and appreciated on an international stage. According to Hemanth Nimbalkar, Vice-Chairman of the Festival Core Committee, BIFFes aims to reflect the culture, societal changes, and new dimensions in filmmaking, thereby enriching the cinematic experience for its audience.

More than Just Entertainment

Aside from screenings, BIFFes is set to host a myriad of educational activities focusing on various aspects of filmmaking and societal issues. These include retrospectives, centenary tributes to music director Vijaya Bhaskar and cinematographer N.G. Rao, and special sections celebrating 90 years of Kannada Cinema and 50 years of Karnataka. The festival thus not only entertains but also educates, making it a holistic event that caters to the intellectual and cultural growth of its participants.

In conclusion, the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival stands as a beacon of cultural diversity, inviting viewers to embark on a cinematic journey that transcends borders and languages. By spotlighting films in lesser-known languages, BIFFes not only showcases the rich cultural heritage of India but also fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse narratives that shape our world. As the festival unfolds, it promises to be a rendezvous of not just entertainment, but also of learning, exploration, and celebration of the human spirit through the lens of cinema.