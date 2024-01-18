Bengaluru and Delhi Airports Shine at Wings India 2024 Awards

In a significant civil aviation event, Wings India 2024, Bengaluru and Delhi airports have been honored as the best airports. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia presented the awards at a function in Hyderabad. Vistara-Tata SIA Airlines Ltd has been bestowed the best airline of the year award, while Air India has been acknowledged for its international connectivity. Alliance Air has been appreciated for regional connectivity, and Air Indian Express has been named the sustainability champion.

Recognizing Excellence in the Aviation Sector

The Wings India Awards serve as a benchmark for excellence, celebrating innovation and best practices in the aviation industry. In other categories, the GMR Group was celebrated as the best aviation service provider. Skyways Air Services Pvt. Ltd and Indian Oil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd were recognized for their exceptional cargo and fuel services, respectively. The GMR Aero Academy was awarded for its contributions to the sector.

Wings India 2024: A Grand Showcase of Aviation Progress

The Wings India 2024 event, held at Begumpet Airport, was anticipated to attract 1,500 delegates from 106 countries and 5,000 business visitors. It showcased advancements in aviation technology, featuring B2B/B2G meetings, an aircraft exhibition, demonstration flights, and various events. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a Global Ministerial Conference, Global CEO’s Forum, and an awards ceremony. The event also featured air shows by Indian Air Force’s Sarang and Mark Jefferies, and the display of Air India’s A350 and the Boeing 777X.

India’s Aviation Sector: A Skyward Trajectory

The Indian aviation sector, the world's third-largest domestic market, serves approximately 200 million passengers as of March 2023. The government is poised to add another 200 operational airports in the next five years, emphasizing the development of sustainable airport infrastructure. With passenger traffic estimated to reach 400 million by 2027, the government has invested over 11 billion in airports in the past decade, aiming to reach at least 230 airports by 2030 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.