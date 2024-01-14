en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena

The world of motorcycling has a new contender. Benelli’s newest addition to their fleet, the Tornado 400, was unveiled at the EICMA 2023. It has now entered the European market, ready to compete against heavyweights like the Aprilia RS457, KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and Yamaha R3. This model bears the signature design of the Tornado series, a captivating blend of curves and sharp lines, a vertically styled LED headlamp, full-fairing, and clip-on bars. The sporty raised, split-setup rear section adds to its allure.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the Tornado 400 is a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This powertrain generates a respectable 47.6bhp, making the bike compliant with A2 license restrictions. The bike employs a six-speed gearbox and is built around a tubular steel frame with a single-sided swingarm, all designed to optimize performance and handling.

Suspension and Braking

Benelli paid great attention to the suspension system, equipping the Tornado 400 with 37mm inverted forks and a monoshock. Braking is managed by Nissin calipers, promising superior control and safety.

Features and Specifications

Enhancing the riding experience, the Tornado 400 comes with full-LED lighting, a full-color TFT display with Bluetooth and USB charging capabilities, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). These features place the Tornado 400 in a class of its own, setting new standards for the segment.

Given the growing popularity of this motorcycle segment in India, there is speculation that Benelli may introduce the Tornado 400 in the Indian market within the year or by early 2025. If these predictions hold true, it could further shake up an already competitive segment and expand Benelli’s footprint in the region.

0
Automotive Europe India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
1 min ago
Hero MotoCorp to Launch Next-Gen XPulse 210 in 2025: What to Expect
Hero MotoCorp, India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to make waves in the motorcycle industry with the announcement of its next-generation XPulse 210, slated for launch in early 2025. This new model will be built on a fresh platform shared with the upcoming Karizma XMR, pushing the boundaries of the brand’s portfolio. Design and Mechanical
Hero MotoCorp to Launch Next-Gen XPulse 210 in 2025: What to Expect
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection
3 hours ago
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
3 hours ago
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
Reckless Driving in Wiltshire: Three Men Face Legal Consequences
4 mins ago
Reckless Driving in Wiltshire: Three Men Face Legal Consequences
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
14 mins ago
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
Classic 1962 Chevy Impala Stolen from Woodland Hills Home
56 mins ago
Classic 1962 Chevy Impala Stolen from Woodland Hills Home
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
16 seconds
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
36 seconds
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
42 seconds
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
56 seconds
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
1 min
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
2 mins
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
3 mins
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
3 mins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
59 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app