Education

Beloved Teacher Receives Motorcycle as Farewell Gift from Karnataka Village

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Beloved Teacher Receives Motorcycle as Farewell Gift from Karnataka Village

In the remote Vallur village of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, a poignant ceremony unfolded as the community bid adieu to Santosh Kanchan, a beloved teacher who served their village school for 16 years. His tenure, marked by dedication and a friendly bond with his students and the locals, culminated in an emotional farewell highlighted by a unique gift – a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle.

Unwavering Dedication in a Remote Setting

Located in a dense forest area, about 80 km from Sagar Taluk, the village school of Vallur is not the most accessible of places. Yet, Santosh Kanchan accepted his initial posting here, unfazed by the challenges. Over the years, he turned the school into a beacon of knowledge for the local community, earning their respect and affection in the process.

A Cherished Teacher

More than just an educator, Santosh became a part of the village fabric, weaving relationships with his students and their families. His friendly demeanor and unwavering commitment to the education of his students made him a beloved figure in the community. The strong emotional bond he forged with the villagers was evident in their touching farewell gesture.

An Emotional Farewell and a Symbolic Gift

As he prepared to transfer to Varahi Government School in Kundapur, Udupi district, the villagers organized a heartfelt ceremony to express their deep appreciation for his service. The highlight of the event was the presentation of a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle. More than just a gift, the bike symbolizes the significant impact Santosh had on the community and their education system during his tenure. It’s a testament to his influence and the indelible mark he left on the hearts of the Vallur villagers.

Education India Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

