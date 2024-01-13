Belden Inc. Expands Manufacturing Plant in India to Meet Rising Demand

Belden Inc., a globally recognized pioneer in network infrastructure and digitization solutions, has unveiled plans to expand its manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune, India. The ambitious project involves a substantial $40 million investment and will significantly augment the facility’s space by an additional 19,000 square meters.

Boosting Production Capacity

The primary objective behind this expansion is to ramp up Belden’s production capacity to meet the escalating demand in the region. The company has noticed a particular surge of interest in the industrial, broadcast, and enterprise markets. The President and CEO of Belden, Dr. Ashish Chand, emphasized the strategy to commence local sourcing of raw materials and to transform the plant into a major hub for exports.

Enhancing Manufacturing Capabilities

The second phase of the Chakan plant expansion is set to significantly enhance Belden’s manufacturing capabilities. The move will position the company to better serve both domestic and international markets. The expanded facility will be home to the production of advanced Ethernet switches and firewalls, connectivity solutions, and industrial application assemblies.

Adapting to Market Needs

Brian Lieser, the Executive Vice President of Industrial Automation Solutions at Belden, expressed the company’s unwavering commitment to adapt to the ever-evolving market needs. Lieser stressed Belden’s aspiration to contribute significantly to the automation and smart infrastructure sectors. Belden, headquartered in St. Louis, boasts over 120 years of history and operates manufacturing sites across multiple continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The expansion of the Chakan plant is a testament to Belden’s ongoing initiatives to support infrastructure for a digital journey that is simpler, smarter, and more secure. This move underscores Belden’s commitment to providing cutting-edge network infrastructure and digitalization solutions, thereby playing a significant role in shaping the future of the digital world.