Climate & Environment

Belagavi City Corporation Combats Plastic Waste with Innovative Road Construction

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
The Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) in Karnataka has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to tackle the persistent issue of single-use plastic waste by incorporating it into road construction. This project, a first in the state, was inaugurated by a host of government dignitaries including District Incharge and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, and Belagavi North MLA Asif Sait. They marked the project’s inauguration by asphalting a road using a combination of bitumen and plastic waste granules in front of the BCC building.

Trailblazing Initiative

The pilot project involves the construction of a road stretching 90 meters in length and 11 meters in width at Ashok Nagar in Belagavi. If the trial proves successful, the BCC plans to extend this practice to other roads. This innovative method, which was first introduced in Indore, has the potential to not only mitigate the problem of plastic waste but also improve the durability of the roads.

Enhanced Durability

Traditional bitumen roads generally have a lifespan of approximately five years. However, by incorporating plastic waste in the construction, the roads’ longevity could potentially be doubled to at least ten years. This enhancement in durability is particularly vital considering the plastic waste being utilized is ordinarily banned due to its thickness being below 80 microns.

Impactful Implementation

The Belagavi Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have jointly initiated this project under the guidance of the state’s urban development department. The initiative aims to use 200 metric tonnes of plastic waste, with a targeted collection of 500 kilos from each ward in the city. The project has garnered a significant amount of support from numerous stakeholders, including local businesses and residents, and is expected to serve as a model for other districts in the state.

Climate & Environment India Innovations
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

