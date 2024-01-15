Belagavi: A Tapestry of Valor, Culture, and Controversies

The solemn echo of the bugle pervaded the air at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi Military Station as the 8th Armed Forces Veterans Day was commemorated with profound respect. This significant day, traced back to the retirement of Field Marshal KM Cariappa in 1953, has been a token of gratitude towards the brave servicemen and women since its inception in 2016.

Remembering the Valiant

The day was marked by a poignant wreath-laying ceremony at the Sharqat War Memorial, paying homage to the brave souls who dedicated their lives to the nation. The ceremony was a moment of reflection, a tribute to the past, and a bridge between the present and the yesteryears, enabling serving personnel to interact with their predecessors and honor the legacy of the veterans.

Concurrent Cultural Celebrations

Belagavi was not just awash with the memories of the brave but also resonated with the jubilant echoes of cultural celebrations. The Konkani magazine ‘Uzwaad’ is gearing up to celebrate its 25th illustrious year with the ‘Uzwaad Raupya Mahotsav’ at St. Xavier’s High School Hall. The event promises a feast of awards, performances, and the launch of a special issue, marking a significant milestone in the magazine’s journey.

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Celebrations

However, the city’s joy was marred by an unfortunate incident in Benchikottala village, Ballari, where two shepherds fell prey to a hit-and-run case. The victims, who were asleep in a farm, were tragically killed when a truck ran over them, casting a long shadow over the region’s festivities. A case in this regard has been duly registered.

Political Controversies Brew

Amidst these momentous events, political controversies were brewing. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from Vijayapura City echoed Anantkumar Hegde’s controversial remarks, calling for the excavation of temples that were allegedly converted into mosques. In response, Kannada and culture minister Shivaraj Tangadagi sternly warned Hegde against disrespectful language towards the chief minister and the Congress party. Lastly, in an endeavor to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, traffic restrictions were announced during major festivals by Ballari’s Deputy Commissioner.