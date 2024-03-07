Bejoy Nambiar Eyes 'Innale' for Bollywood Remake, Cites Timeless Narrative Appeal

Bejoy Nambiar, a renowned Bollywood director known for his skill in telling original stories, recently expressed his desire to recreate the classic Malayalam movie "Innale."

During an interview, Bejoy Nambiar talked about how much he loved the 1990 classic and how he saw the story being told in a modern way.

Bejoy Nambiar expressed his excitement about "Innale" and the possibility of a contemporary adaptation.

The director of "Solo" said, "I would love to remake 'Innale' at some point," when discussing his goals. That is the first movie I would work on if I ever got the chance. 'Yesterday' in Malayalam is called Innale, and Padmarajan is the director. It is a stunning movie, and I would adore seeing it made again."

The talented filmmaker went on to express his happiness at having collaborated with Jayaram's son Kalidas on the action movie "Dange."

The 1990 film "Innale," a masterwork helmed by Padmarajan, won praise for its gripping story, outstanding acting, and beautiful soundtrack.

The psychological drama film centers on Jayaram's character, Dr. Narendran, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Shobhana, a woman who is mute and has no memory of her past. The complex plot, especially the dramatic climax scene, leaves a lasting impression on the audience by fusing psychological drama, mystery, and romance.

Bejoy Nambiar, meanwhile, worked on the Malayalam film industry for the Dulquer Salmaan film "Solo," which sadly did not receive positive reviews from critics.

