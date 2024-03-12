Be Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbor: Mumbai Bungalow Auction at Rs 25 Crore

A bungalow neighboring Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's iconic residence 'Jalsa' near Juhu Beach, Mumbai, has been put up for auction by Deutsche Bank with a reserve price set at Rs 25 crore. Scheduled for March 27, this property spans 1,164 sqft in carpet area, complemented by an additional open space of 2,175 sqft, presenting a unique opportunity for buyers to reside next to one of India's most celebrated personalities.

Advertisment

Why is the Property on Auction?

Deutsche Bank's decision to auction this prime real estate comes under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002. Following a demand notice issued in April 2022 to Seven Star Satellite Pvt Ltd and other co-borrowers for the repayment of an outstanding Rs 12.89 crore, the bank took possession of the property due to repayment failure. The auction aims to recover the defaulted loan amount, setting the stage for a potential bargain for prospective buyers.

Market Insight and Buyer Advantage

Advertisment

Real estate experts weigh in on the auction, highlighting the potential benefits for buyers. Banks often auction properties at a discount, ranging from 15% to 30% below market value, to expedite recovery processes. With neighboring properties in the plush Juhu area commanding prices upwards of Rs 35 to 40 crore, the auction presents a lucrative deal. Recent transactions in Mumbai's luxury real estate market, including the purchase of a bungalow by Girdhari Lal Bawri of Macleods Pharmaceuticals for Rs 101 crore and Bollywood actor John Abraham's acquisition of a property in Khar for over Rs 70.83 crore, underscore the premium nature of such investments.

Looking Forward

As the auction date approaches, potential buyers and real estate enthusiasts alike are keenly watching this development. Being neighbors with Amitabh Bachchan is not just about sharing a postal code; it's about entering an exclusive realm of Mumbai's social and cultural elite. This auction not only highlights the dynamics of Mumbai's luxury real estate market but also the unique opportunities it presents for those looking to invest in properties with a blend of celebrity glamour and prime location.