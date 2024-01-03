BBMP Advances Last-Mile Connectivity in Bangalore with Enhanced Infrastructure Around Metro Stations

In an unprecedented move aimed at redefining urban commuting, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has embarked on a mission to bolster last-mile connectivity in Bangalore by augmenting infrastructure around metro stations. This comes in the wake of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) network expansion to Kadugodi and Challaghatta, alongside the introduction of additional feeder buses by the Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Partnership for Sustainable Development

The BBMP has joined forces with the World Resource Institute to conceive and execute these enhancements, with a generous budget allocation of Rs 90 crore. This collaboration is designed to create safe and sustainable footpath designs, focusing particularly on areas within a two-kilometer radius of metro stations.

‘Namma Raste’ – A Step Towards Environmental Sustainability

As part of the initiative, the ‘Namma Raste’ project has been launched, aiming to stimulate more pedestrians to opt for the Metro. By creating a safer and more sustainable pedestrian environment around metro stations, the BBMP hopes to increase Metro ridership, enhance the effectiveness of public transportation, and consequently decrease traffic congestion and air pollution.

A Comprehensive Approach to Last-Mile Connectivity

This effort constitutes a segment of a larger 100 km last-mile connectivity project under the National Clean Air Programme. In a bid to further incentivize Metro usage after the network’s extension to Whitefield, the BMTC has rolled out a new service that enables private companies to lease feeder buses for their employees. The leasing rates vary based on the type of bus and the distance covered, providing a flexible solution designed to encourage more widespread use of public transport.