BBAU Pioneers Blockchain Technology for Enhanced Patient Data Security

Emerging from the epicenter of innovation, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University's (BBAU) Computer Science faculty in Lucknow has blazed a trail in the realm of patient data security. They have successfully developed and received a national patent for a groundbreaking technology designed to fortify the security of patient data against threats such as data theft, forgery, and unauthorized disclosure.

A Revolutionary Approach to Data Security

This novel technology leverages the power of blockchain, a decentralized digital ledger known for its transparency and verifiability. By adding a layer of trust to the data, it ensures that any modifications are properly authorized and recorded, thus preventing unauthorized alterations. Professor RA Khan, the head of the computer science department, emphasized that the technology not only detects threats dynamically but also provides an effective solution to counter them.

The Implications for Healthcare

In the healthcare sector, the accuracy of patient data, such as haemoglobin or vitamin levels, is paramount as it directly influences diagnosis and treatment. The technology's significance is accentuated in this context, where forged data can result in incorrect medical prescriptions. By ensuring data integrity, this innovative technology aims to eliminate such potential hazards.

Transforming Healthcare in the Digital Age

The team behind this pioneering innovation believes it will significantly transform how healthcare information is safeguarded in the digital age. It sheds light on the potential of blockchain technology to enhance healthcare data security through various approaches, including decentralized identity standards, fully homomorphic encryption, advanced data usage control, permissioned blockchain, and off-chain blockchain architecture.

Furthermore, the technology proposes a Federated Distillation and Blockchain empowered Secure Knowledge Sharing (FDBC SKS) model. This model aspires to provide a lightweight distributed deep learning framework in Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) environments, ensuring secure and effective data sharing. As the digital age advances, this technology is a promising stride in preserving data integrity and privacy when sharing personal health data.