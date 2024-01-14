en English
India

‘Battle Cry’ Sheds Light on India’s Drone Development Challenges

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
‘Battle Cry’ Sheds Light on India’s Drone Development Challenges

India’s drone development program has come under a harsh spotlight, following a revealing episode of ‘Battle Cry,’ hosted by Shiv Aroor. The live segment, which focused on defense and strategic affairs, expounded on what it termed as ‘India’s drone mess,’ triggering a national conversation on the state of the country’s drone projects. A significant part of this conversation revolved around the Ghatak project, which is now perceived to be at risk due to the issues surfaced.

The Challenges of Indian Drone Development

The discourse painted a challenging picture of Indian drone development, with an emphasis on recent failures. A myriad of issues were pointed out, ranging from efficient design, engine technology, to procurement issues. The impact of engine problems on drone development was underscored, revealing how these technical difficulties were hampering progress.

Indigenous Production and National Security

‘Battle Cry’ also highlighted the pivotal role of indigenous production in safeguarding national security. The significance of the Archer drone design, modified by Indian institute professors, was brought to the forefront, underlining the importance of homegrown technology. However, alongside the appreciation of innovation, a stark reality was also laid bare: the Indian armed forces’ urgent need for effective weapon systems.

Addressing Defense Shortcomings

The need to address shortcomings in India’s defense capabilities emerged as a central theme. Strengthening national security and defense preparedness was deemed of utmost importance, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The episode concluded with a promise to delve deeper into the challenges faced by India in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), suggesting a continued focus on this pressing issue.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

