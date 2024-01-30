Basavaraj Bommai Vows to Oust Congress Government if BJP Wins in Karnataka

In a display of political fervor, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader, Basavaraj Bommai, has made a resolute pledge. His promise? To dethrone the incumbent Congress government should the BJP seize victory across all 28 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

Accusations Against the Congress Government

A pillar of the BJP, Bommai lambasted the Congress government, accusing it of reneging on its commitments and neglecting pressing issues. He cited the state's precarious financial condition, the crumbling law and order, and the ill-treatment of marginalized communities as glaring failures of the Congress government.

Highlighting the State's Plight

Bommai cited various instances of the Congress government's alleged negligence. He contended that the government had committed fraud in the distribution of rice to poor families and had defaulted on promises such as providing 200 units of free power to impoverished households. He further claimed that commodity prices, including those of liquor, have surged under the Congress rule, suggesting the government is sustaining itself on the revenue generated from these hikes.

Call for Change

Bommai conveyed his apprehensions about the escalating state debt, the alleged auctioning of government posts, and the disintegrating law and order, suggesting that police commissions were being traded for posts. He expressed strong disapproval of the government's handling of a Dalit woman's case and a gangrape victim, accusing the Congress of failing the Backward Classes and Dalits. In his appeal for change, Bommai impelled voters to support BJP candidates in the upcoming parliamentary polls, hoping to overthrow what he termed as the 'anti-people' and 'anti-Dalit' government.