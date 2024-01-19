Basavaraj Bommai Foresees 'Ram Rajya' with 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ram Mandir

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has associated the imminent 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with the advent of 'Ram Rajya', an age emblematic of prosperity and justice for all. He articulated these views during the launch of a CD on Sri Ram by acclaimed artist Jayashree Arvind.

Advertisment

The Historical Significance of 'Pran Pratishtha'

For Bommai, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is freighted with historical significance. It is a ritual where the deity's spirit is transferred into the idol, involving the chanting of mantras, performing Abhisheka, and the worship of the Lord. This meticulously orchestrated ceremony often spans four to five hours, underscoring the importance of astrological advice for auspicious timing. The former Chief Minister underscored the cleansing of the idol as an integral part of the ritual, further highlighting the spiritual weight of the event.

A Symbolic Dawn of 'Ram Rajya'

Advertisment

Through this ceremony, Bommai envisions the dawn of 'Ram Rajya', a symbolic era of prosperity and justice, reflecting the ideals and values that Lord Ram's life, as depicted in the Ramayana, teaches. He contended that this historic moment would bring positive change, making it a moment of joy for many, especially in the light of the contentious history of the Ram temple site, which previously housed a mosque.

Anticipation and Preparations for the Ceremony

Bommai's remarks have further fanned the anticipation for the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, slated to be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With preparations in full swing, this event has assumed immense spiritual and cultural significance, promising blessings and good health to the worshippers of the newly consecrated idol of Shri Ram Lalla.

The event was also graced by the presence of MLA Ravi Subramanya, Uttaradi Mutt Convener Aacharya Katti, and Dr Jayashree, adding to the stature and importance of the discourses around the ceremony.