Bare Liminal: A Journey Through Artistic Exploration and Societal Reflection

In the heart of Kolkata, a city that throbs with cultural vivacity and historical depth, the Akar Prakar art gallery has unveiled an exhibition that stands as a beacon of artistic exploration and societal reflection. Titled 'Bare Liminal,' this group exhibition not only showcases the talents of artists from India and Bangladesh but also invites the audience into a world of transitional moments and the flux of change. Among the notable participants are Bangladeshi artists Manir Mrittik and Pulak K Sarkar, whose works alongside their Indian counterparts, create a tapestry of liminal spaces and metamorphoses through diverse artistic practices.

Advertisment

Transcending Boundaries: A Fusion of Artistic Expressions

Curated by Sidhhi Shailendra, 'Bare Liminal' presents a compelling narrative that weaves together the works of Indian artists Arhant Shrestha, Debasish Mukherjee, Debiprasad Bhunia, Jayashree Chakravarty, Saurav Roy Chowdhury, and Supriyo Karmakar. This exhibition is a rich amalgamation of various mediums - photography, mixed media sculptures, paintings, and installations, each telling a story of transformation and the in-between spaces of existence. The thematic essence of metamorphoses and liminality is a thread that binds these diverse artistic expressions, encouraging the viewer to contemplate the very nature of change and transition.

Highlighting the Bangladeshi Perspective

Advertisment

Among the array of talent, Manir Mrittik's photography series titled 'Infrared Light 2023' stands out with its seven captivating photographs that delve into the beauty of nature, specifically the enchanting trees of the mangrove forest in Bangladesh. Through the lens of infrared photography, Mrittik not only captures the ethereal beauty of these landscapes but also invites the viewer to reflect on the unseen changes and transitions occurring within nature. On a parallel note, Pulak K Sarkar's installation artwork titled 'Kshitij' (2024) stretches across an 80-foot-long horizontal line composed of six photographs of Varanasi, captured during both day and night. Sarkar's work is a poetic exploration of time, space, and the continuous flow of life, encapsulating the liminal essence that the exhibition seeks to convey.

A Confluence of Cultures and Creativity

The 'Bare Liminal' exhibition is not just a platform for artistic display but also a confluence of cultures, ideas, and creative dialogues. It stands as a testament to the power of art in transcending geographical boundaries and fostering a sense of unity and shared human experience. The collaborative spirit of Indian and Bangladeshi artists in this exhibition highlights the rich tapestry of South Asian art and its evolving narrative in the contemporary world. Through their distinct yet interconnected artistic practices, the participants of 'Bare Liminal' invite us to embrace the flux of change and the beauty of transitory moments in life.

As the exhibition continues to draw visitors and stimulate conversations, it reaffirms the role of art galleries like Akar Prakar in nurturing and promoting artistic talents. 'Bare Liminal' is not just an exhibition but a journey through the liminal spaces of life and nature, encouraging us to contemplate, appreciate, and embrace the myriad transitions that define our existence. In the bustling city of Kolkata, this exhibition has become a sanctuary for those seeking to connect with art that challenges, inspires, and transforms.