Baramulla District Triumphs in Aspirational Districts Programme, Secures Additional Funding

Under the Aspirational Districts Programme, District Baramulla has ascended to a top-ranking position in the 'Basic Infrastructure' thematic area. This acknowledgment comes from the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) in their report for September 2023. The district's zealous performance has unlocked an additional funding of Rs. 3 crore from NITI Aayog, set aside for developmental projects.

Recognition for Collective Efforts

Vennecaganti Radha, IAS, the Additional Secretary of NITI Aayog, applauded the District Team, as well as the Central Prabhari Officers, for their commendable performance. This achievement, she noted, is a testament to the district's remarkable improvement across all five thematic areas of the programme, which include Education, Health and Nutrition, Financial Inclusion and Skill Development, Basic Infrastructure, and Agricultural and Water Resources.

Gratitude and Future Endeavours

In response to this recognition, the District Administration extended their heartfelt gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and Chief Secretary, Atul Dullo. Their unwavering support from the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. The District Commissioner emphasized the collective efforts of the district team in securing this significant feat and expressed confidence in the future development of the District.

Implications for Baramulla District

This achievement not only underlines the district's progress but also sets the stage for future development and upliftment of its people. The additional funding will expedite projects under the five thematic areas of the Aspirational Districts Programme, driving a holistic development in Baramulla district. As the district team continues to surpass milestones, the people of Baramulla inch closer to a better, more prosperous future.