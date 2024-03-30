Bar Council Urges Amit Shah: Rethink New Criminal Laws to Safeguard Civil Liberties

Expressing serious concerns over the proposed legal reforms, the Bar Council of Delhi has reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah with a plea to reconsider the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

These new laws, poised to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act starting July 1, 2024, have sparked a debate on their impact on civil liberties and the legal framework.

Extended Police Remand and Civil Liberties at Risk

The Bar Council's letter, spearheaded by notable members including Vice Chairman Sanjeev Nasiar and Secretary Kumar Mukesh, highlights the extension of police remand from 15 days to 60-90 days as a primary concern.

They argue that such a drastic increase could lead to misuse of power, making it easier for "unscrupulous police officials to commit atrocities and custodial torture." The council members assert that this goes against the fundamental principles of civil liberty and human rights, potentially transforming the criminal justice system into an instrument of oppression.

Beyond the extended remand period, the letter raises several other contentious issues. The imposition of community service as punishment, deemed arbitrary and against human dignity, and the mix of Hindi and English in the new laws, are cited as factors that could lead to confusion and inefficiency within the legal system. Additionally, concerns about organized crime, mob lynching, terrorist acts, video trials, and the admissibility of evidence under the new laws are mentioned, underscoring the broad spectrum of the council's apprehensions.

A Call for Reevaluation

The Bar Council's plea to Amit Shah is not just about the specifics of the legislation but a broader call for a reevaluation of how justice is administered in India. Through their letter, the members urge a reconsideration of the laws' potential to infringe on civil liberties, arguing for a balance between law enforcement and the preservation of fundamental rights. The council emphasizes the need for a legal system that ensures justice and dignity for all, without granting excessive power to the police.

As the July 1 implementation date draws near, the dialogue between the legal community and government officials will be crucial in shaping the future of India's criminal justice system. The concerns raised by the Bar Council of Delhi spotlight the delicate balance between reforming the legal system and safeguarding the rights and liberties that form the cornerstone of democracy.