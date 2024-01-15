en English
Bank of Baroda Halts Wealth Business Campaigns Amid Mis-Selling Concerns

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Bank of Baroda Halts Wealth Business Campaigns Amid Mis-Selling Concerns

In an unprecedented move, public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BOB) has ordered an immediate cessation of all wealth business campaigns related to life, general, and health insurance policies, as well as mutual funds. The directive, effective until March 31, 2024, comes in the wake of mounting concerns about potential mis-selling and the pressing need for adherence to product suitability for customers.

BOB Joins SBI and Indian Bank in Halting Sales Drive

BOB joins the ranks of State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Bank, both of which had earlier this month implemented similar measures. These banks have also put a stop to business conclaves, seminars, and felicitation functions until the end of March. The decree from BOB further calls for the withdrawal of all existing campaigns and advises against conducting any local training or reward programs with channel partners during this period.

Pressure to Sell Subsidiary Insurers’ Products

Reports have emerged indicating that bank branches have been under considerable pressure to sell the products of their subsidiary insurers, sometimes even to unsuitable customers, such as the elderly. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has flagged an alarming increase in complaints regarding customers being coerced into purchasing insurance products, often involving unethical practices by banks and life insurance companies.

Impact on Core Banking Functions

Bank employees have voiced that the heightened focus on selling insurance has significantly impacted their ability to perform core banking functions. Some have even confessed to becoming de facto agents of insurance companies. CH Venkatachalam, the General Secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), has revealed that insurance companies incentivize bank managers who sell more insurance products with gifts and trips.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

