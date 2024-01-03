Bangladesh Nationals Arrested for Illegal Border Crossing into India

In a recent development at the India-Bangladesh border, authorities arrested two Bangladeshi individuals for illegal border crossing into the Sabroom area of Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday evening. The detainees, 27-year-old Jewel Dhar and a 13-year-old minor, are both natives of Chittagong, Bangladesh. The arrest took place in the Baishnabpur Tillabari area, with the adult being sent to judicial custody and the minor housed in a juvenile home.

Confiscated SIM Cards Indicate Potential Covert Activities

The authorities managed to confiscate two SIM cards from the detainees, one of which was issued in India and the other in Bangladesh. These findings have raised concerns regarding the potential for covert activities and infiltration, prompting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Surge in Border Arrests in Tripura

This event is not an isolated incident but rather part of a significant surge in arrests made in the last year by the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF reported a total of 744 individuals being apprehended for illegal crossing of the international border in Tripura. This figure includes 112 Rohingya, 337 Bangladeshi nationals, and 295 Indians.

Efforts to Maintain Border Integrity

Despite these challenges, the BSF continues to maintain high levels of vigilance and alertness, executing various tasks, including fighting insurgency, preserving border integrity, and curbing trans-border crimes. In 2023 alone, they successfully rescued cattle heads and seized contraband items. Moreover, they conducted joint operations with state and central agencies to destroy illegal ganja saplings grown on 1,007 acres. The rise in border violation cases in 2023, which doubled compared to 2022, is attributed to the active involvement of ‘Border Touts’.

