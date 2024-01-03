en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Father-Daughter Duo Deported from India After Serving Jail Time

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Bangladesh Father-Daughter Duo Deported from India After Serving Jail Time

In an unfolding scenario at the India-Bangladesh international border, a father-daughter duo from Bangladesh, Moinul Mulla and Meena Khanam, were deported to their home country on Monday. The deportation took place through the Karimganj district’s Sutarkandi border in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

Arrest and Detention

The pair were apprehended in Assam’s Karimganj district for remaining in Indian territory without valid documents. Following their arrest, they were detained at a transit camp and served their respective jail terms. Mulla and Khanam, originally residents of a village in Bangladesh’s Narail district, had strayed into Indian territory without the necessary documentation.

Repatriation Process

After their arrest, travel permits were issued to the father-daughter duo on November 23, 2023. With the completion of additional formalities, their repatriation was executed on Monday afternoon. The Indian authorities coordinated with their Bangladeshi counterparts to ensure a smooth transition.

Future Intentions

Moinul Mulla expressed his intention to return to India legally in the future for the medical treatment of his daughter, Meena. He emphasized his plan to obtain a valid passport and visa for the next visit, adhering to due process and immigration laws.

Bangladesh India
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

