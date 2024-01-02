Bangladesh Elections Cast Shadow on India-Bangladesh Trade

As the clock ticks towards the Bangladeshi general elections slated for January 7, tremors are being felt in the realm of India-Bangladesh bilateral trade. Exporters have noted a palpable slowdown in trade activities at specific land ports. Between April and October 2023, Indian exports to Bangladesh saw a 13.32% decrease, while imports experienced a 2.3% dip.

The Underlying Factors

Several factors are contributing to this slowdown, the foremost being Bangladesh’s ongoing forex shortages and liquidity crunch. Adding to these pressing concerns are new rules that necessitate a 110% margin on letters of credit. Moreover, election periods typically herald a general deceleration due to escalated security at borders, a heightened sense of business risk aversion, and potential disruptions such as protests and labour shortages as workers retreat home to vote.

Local Impact

The border town of Bangaon in West Bengal, which relies heavily on Bangladeshi tourists for local market sales, has observed a slump in the exports of construction materials like stone chips and fly ash. The Petrapole land port has seen a decline in passenger movement, with a significant decrease in inbound traffic from Bangladesh. Consequently, local markets in Bangoan have reported reduced tourist flow due to visa issuance restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Despite these challenges, stakeholders such as the Malhadipur Exporters’ Association and the Benapole C&F Agents Association remain optimistic about the future. They expect trade to bounce back to its regular rhythm post-elections. However, it’s worth noting that informal trade channels have also been affected, casting a further shadow on local commerce.

Meanwhile, amidst the mounting tensions, allegations of election interference have been levelled against the Indian government by the BNP party in Bangladesh. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has refuted these claims as politically motivated. Indian Assistant High Commissioner at Chattogram, Dr Rajiv Ranjan, has proposed that trade settlement in Indian rupees could be a catalyst in the India-Bangladesh economic relationship, urging business leaders to leverage this instrument to stimulate trade between the two nations.

The forthcoming elections in both countries are pivotal as they will shape the future dynamics of their bilateral relations. Over the past decade, their relationship has significantly improved, underpinned by mutual trust, cooperation, and friendship, with bilateral trade tripling from 6.6 billion in 2014 to approximately 18.13 billion in 2022. Regardless of the current trade slowdown, the future holds promise for the economic ties between these two South Asian giants.