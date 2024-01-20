Bandra-Worli Sea Link Glows with Image of Lord Ram Ahead of Ayodhya Ceremony

In the run-up to the highly anticipated Pran Prathishta ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, an iconic Mumbai landmark, was illuminated with an image of Lord Ram. This significant infrastructure, a cable-stayed bridge spanning approximately 5.6 kilometers, links the bustling areas of Worli and Bandra. The lighting of the bridge marks a visual symbol of the country's preparations for the grand inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a major spiritual and cultural event.

Lighting the Path to the Ceremony

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link's illumination bore the words 'Jai Shree Ram' glowing in vibrant colors, serving as a tribute to Lord Rama. This gesture of reverence and devotion coincides with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, a ceremony marking a crucial milestone in the construction of the temple.

A National Celebration in the Making

The idol of Ram Lalla, the infant form of Lord Ram, has been ceremonially installed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, also known as the 'Garbha Griha', amidst celebratory chants and rituals. This event has set the stage for the ensuing Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a significant ritual symbolizing the consecration of the deity in the temple.

The Ceremony's Key Participants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to conduct the Pran Pratishtha rituals, further emphasizing the national significance of this religious event. A group of priests, headed by Lakshmikant Dixit, will oversee the main ceremonial functions, ensuring the proper execution of the ritualistic components of the ceremony.

As the country gears up for this grand event, the illumination of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link stands as a luminous reminder of the spiritual and cultural unity that the Ram Temple represents for many Indians.