Bandra Magistrate Summons Seven in High-Value Property Forgery Case

A metropolitan magistrate based in Bandra, Mumbai, has dismissed a police investigation report and subsequently issued summons to seven individuals implicated in a case of fraud and forgery. The case centers around a will linked to a property valued at an estimated 600 crore INR. The accused, who include a doctor, an estate agent, power-of-attorney holders, and witnesses to the disputed will, are slated to be charged under IPC sections 420, 465, 467, and 471.

The Disputed Will Case

The property, initially belonging to Martha Eugenie Pereira, was purportedly bequeathed to her niece, Marie Fernandes. However, the accused allegedly orchestrated a fraudulent transfer of ownership through the creation of a counterfeit will dated November 8, 2014. This false will bore the forged signature of Marie Fernandes and was probated on the basis of misleading information.

High Court Intervention

The Bombay High Court has since intervened, placing a stay on the execution of the disputed will. The contentious document is currently under challenge before the High Court, with proceedings pending.

Unraveling the Forgery

The magistrate's order has spotlighted discrepancies in the signatures present on the original and contested wills. Furthermore, questions have been raised regarding the mental state of the testator at the time the contested will was supposedly signed. Senior advocate Sunita Banis has argued that Marie Fernandes was physically incapable of signing the document, having suffered a stroke. This claim has been bolstered by the presentation of medical evidence.

Melwyn Fernandes, a social activist who lodged the initial complaint, has called for stringent verification processes for high-value property claims. He argues that such measures are necessary to prevent potential misuse by property developers, and to protect the integrity of rightful ownership.

The accused, it is alleged, have a history of using fraudulent documents to acquire Catholic properties in Mumbai's western suburbs. As the investigation continues, the hope is that justice will be served and that such practices will be curtailed.