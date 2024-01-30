Bandi Sanjay Kumar Announces Funding for College Hostel, Criticizes State Government, and Forecasts BJP's Electoral Victory

On a recent visit to the Women's Government Degree College in Karimnagar, BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced the sanctioning of Central funds under Corporate Social Responsibility for the construction of a unique hostel for female degree college students. This announcement comes in the wake of his inspection of the solar power generation system at the college, a project funded with Rs 10 lakh from MP Local Area Development Scheme (LADs) funds.

Emphasizing the Power of Education

During his visit, Bandi stressed on the critical role of education in career advancement as well as cultural and personal development. He noted that the solar power system would address both power and water issues at the college, thus providing a conducive learning environment for the students.

The Sarpanch Issue and State Government Criticism

Bandi did not shy away from addressing the challenges faced by Sarpanches in Telangana. He criticized the state government for its management of their situation and for its failure to clear their pending bills. In a stern warning to the Congress government, Bandi urged them to rectify their past mistakes or face repercussions similar to the Bachawat Rajashekhar Reddy (BRS) scam.

Confidence in the Upcoming Elections

Looking towards the forthcoming parliamentary elections, Bandi exuded confidence in the BJP's impending victory. He forecasted that the party would secure over 350 seats nationwide and more than 10 seats in Telangana. Dismissing the relevance of former MP Vinod Kumar, he accused him of being an outsider and out of touch with the constituents. Bandi concluded by stating that only the parties joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have a promising future in Indian politics.