Bajaj Finance Shares Drop Amid Elevated Credit Costs and NIM Contraction

In a significant development in the Indian financial sector, Bajaj Finance witnessed a steep decline in its share value by over 4% on Tuesday. A key player in the finance industry, the company's stock price plunge is attributed to increased credit costs in its B2C segments, particularly in rural sectors, and a contraction in its Net Interest Margins (NIM).

Financial Performance and Analysis

Bajaj Finance's shares traded at Rs 6855, marking a considerable 4.63% decrease on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), thus becoming the day's most significant loser in the BSE Sensex. The financial performance of the company for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (3QFY24) has been thoroughly analyzed by Motilal Oswal Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities.

The report from Motilal Oswal spotlighted a quarter-over-quarter NIM decrease of 25 basis points to 12.4%. It also projected a further NIM compression of 20 basis points for the fiscal year 2025 due to potential increases in borrowing costs and difficulties in transferring interest rate hikes to customers. The asset quality exhibited a minor deteriorating trend, with rural B2C delinquencies and urban B2C collection efficiencies contributing to the elevated credit costs.

Growth Prospects Amid Challenges

Despite these challenges, Bajaj Finance is expected to maintain robust customer acquisitions and new loan growth. This growth is to be bolstered by its digital ecosystem comprising its mobile app, web platform, and comprehensive payment solutions. The company plans to counterbalance NIM compression with reduced operating costs. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates remain unchanged, indicating the company's resilience in face of these financial tribulations.

Profit After Tax and Measures Ahead

JM Financial's report revealed that Bajaj Finance's profit after tax (PAT) grew by 22% year-over-year to Rs 36.4 billion, falling slightly below expectations. While net interest income (NII) and overall net revenues showed robust growth, credit costs have risen due to issues in the rural B2C segment and a minor decrease in urban B2C collection efficiencies. The management has expressed caution regarding the credit environment and has initiated measures to slow growth in affected products.