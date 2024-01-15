Bagdogra Airport Embarks on Major Expansion to Boost Capacity and Connectivity

Bagdogra Airport, nestled near Siliguri in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, is at the cusp of a significant transformation. The airport, currently grappling with a daily footfall of around 20,000 passengers against a capacity of 5,000, is set to undergo a comprehensive expansion. The construction of a new terminal, starting next month, seeks to alleviate the pressure on the present terminal and fortify the airport’s capacity.

The Blueprint of Expansion

The expansion is a meticulously planned venture, with an initial corpus of Rs 883.80 crore funding the first phase. The entire project, expected to be completed by 2029, is projected to incur a total cost of Rs 1,884 crore. The new terminal, the centerpiece of the expansion, alone is estimated to cost Rs 950.45 crore. The terminal’s construction is slated to span over one lakh square feet and include 10 new aerobridges. The first phase anticipates the completion of six of these aerobridges.

Stepping Stones to Progress

The pivotal step towards this grand transformation was the successful acquisition of 104 acres of land. With the tender process already underway, the expansion marks a significant step forward in enhancing the region’s infrastructure. The design of the new terminal seeks to harmonize with the natural beauty of the surrounding hills, valleys, and forests, further augmenting the appeal of the region.

Implications for the Region

The airport’s strategic upgrades are expected to bolster connectivity to Siliguri and nearby regions, thereby giving a significant boost to local tourism and trade. The expansion is not just a testament to the growing demands of air travel in the area, but also a testament to the potential of the region as a burgeoning hub of tourism and trade. With this expansion, Bagdogra Airport is set to redefine its role as a key player in the region’s development narrative.