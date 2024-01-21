Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj's Unique Resolution Marks A Spiritual Milestone Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony

In the heart of Ayodhya, a historic event is unfolding. The long-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple, set to occur on January 22, is drawing devotees from around the country, each bringing their own unique devotion. Among them is Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, whose commitment to his faith has led him to mark six years of a unique 14-year resolution.

Unwavering Devotion of Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj

His resolution is not just a testament to his faith but also a form of Hatha Yoga. Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj has kept one hand raised for the past six years, vowing to continue this gesture for 14 years in total. This act mirrors the 14 years of exile and hardships faced by Lord Shri Ram, thereby symbolizing a deep connection with the deity the temple is dedicated to. His resolution is also intertwined with the construction of the Ram Mandir itself, embodying the belief that disputes in Mathura and Kashi will be resolved by the time his vow concludes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Attend the Ceremony

Adding to the significance of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to grace the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. This event involves the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The Prime Minister's participation underscores the national importance of this spiritual event.

Vedic Rituals Mark the Build-Up

The build-up to the main event has been marked by a series of Vedic rituals that began on January 16. The idol was placed in the temple on Friday amidst celebratory chants, creating an atmosphere of jubilation. The main rituals during the ceremony will be led by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit, further solidifying the ceremony's spiritual significance.

As the country prepares for this monumental event, the devotion of Baba Gopal Puri Maharaj and the involvement of significant figures such as Prime Minister Modi illuminate the profound spiritual resonance of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. It is not just the inauguration of a temple, but a reflection of the enduring faith and collective spirit of a nation.