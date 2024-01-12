en English
Business

Azhar Iqubal: From Inshorts CEO To Shark Tank India Investor

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Azhar Iqubal: From Inshorts CEO To Shark Tank India Investor

Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, has embarked on a new journey as a member of the Shark Tank India Season 3 panel. In a candid conversation with ETimes TV, Iqubal shared his experiences and learnings from the reality show, marking a significant milestone in his career.

From College Ambitions to Successful Start-Up

Starting from the humble ambitions of a college student aiming to earn money, Iqubal has made a name for himself in the realm of start-ups. His journey from IIT Delhi to establishing Inshorts, a news app that offers 60-word summaries of top news stories, is a tale of perseverance and determination. Despite not fully understanding the intricacies of running a business in the early days, Iqubal, along with his team, managed to transform their idea into a successful venture.

Stepping into the Shark Tank

In a significant shift in his professional journey, Iqubal has now joined the Shark Tank India Season 3 panel as one of the six new Sharks. In this role, he will be judging and investing in start-up ideas, thereby playing a significant role in shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship. His experience as a successful CEO will undoubtedly bring valuable insights to the table, benefiting the aspiring entrepreneurs on the show.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Iqubal’s involvement in Shark Tank India represents a turning point in his career, offering him a platform to gain recognition in the investment world. As he navigates this new phase, his story serves as an inspiration for many budding entrepreneurs, reflecting that with determination and hard work, it is possible to turn humble ambitions into a successful reality.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

