Azhar Iqubal: From Inshorts CEO To Shark Tank India Investor

Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, has embarked on a new journey as a member of the Shark Tank India Season 3 panel. In a candid conversation with ETimes TV, Iqubal shared his experiences and learnings from the reality show, marking a significant milestone in his career.

From College Ambitions to Successful Start-Up

Starting from the humble ambitions of a college student aiming to earn money, Iqubal has made a name for himself in the realm of start-ups. His journey from IIT Delhi to establishing Inshorts, a news app that offers 60-word summaries of top news stories, is a tale of perseverance and determination. Despite not fully understanding the intricacies of running a business in the early days, Iqubal, along with his team, managed to transform their idea into a successful venture.

Stepping into the Shark Tank

In a significant shift in his professional journey, Iqubal has now joined the Shark Tank India Season 3 panel as one of the six new Sharks. In this role, he will be judging and investing in start-up ideas, thereby playing a significant role in shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship. His experience as a successful CEO will undoubtedly bring valuable insights to the table, benefiting the aspiring entrepreneurs on the show.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Iqubal’s involvement in Shark Tank India represents a turning point in his career, offering him a platform to gain recognition in the investment world. As he navigates this new phase, his story serves as an inspiration for many budding entrepreneurs, reflecting that with determination and hard work, it is possible to turn humble ambitions into a successful reality.