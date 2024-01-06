Azerbaijan-India Trade Takes a Hit: A 40% Plunge in Turnover

The bilateral trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India has experienced a considerable dip in 2023. A stark 40 percent drop, amounting to $1 billion 107.9 million, has been observed when compared to the figures from the same period in the previous year. This decline is seen across the board, with trade reduction on both sides.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The data released by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shines a light on the drastic reduction. In 2022, the trade turnover between the two nations reached a peak of $1 billion 859.1 million. However, 2023 painted a different picture. The figures for January to November 2023 reveal a drop of $751.1 million, marking a 40 percent decrease in trade turnover.

Azerbaijan’s exports to India witnessed a significant fall of 44.4 percent, amounting to $924.5 million. Similarly, India’s exports to Azerbaijan also declined by 6.7 percent, ending at $183.4 million.

India and Crude Oil: A Continued Relationship

Despite the downturn, India continues to be a crucial export destination for Azerbaijani crude oil. This implies that even though the overall trade turnover has taken a hit, certain sectors remain unaffected.

Azerbaijan’s Economic Context

Although the reduction in trade with India is significant, it is not a death knell for the Azerbaijani economy. President Ilham Aliyev has highlighted the country’s robust economic health by projecting a record high GDP of 130 billion manat ($76.5 billion) by the end of 2022. This projection is backed by high energy prices and the nation’s abundant oil and gas resources.

Azerbaijan’s economic strength is further reflected in its low external debt to GDP ratio of 10 percent and foreign exchange reserves standing at eight times the debt level. These figures suggest a strong economic foundation capable of weathering the impact of reduced trade with India.