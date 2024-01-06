en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan-India Trade Takes a Hit: A 40% Plunge in Turnover

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
The bilateral trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India has experienced a considerable dip in 2023. A stark 40 percent drop, amounting to $1 billion 107.9 million, has been observed when compared to the figures from the same period in the previous year. This decline is seen across the board, with trade reduction on both sides.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The data released by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shines a light on the drastic reduction. In 2022, the trade turnover between the two nations reached a peak of $1 billion 859.1 million. However, 2023 painted a different picture. The figures for January to November 2023 reveal a drop of $751.1 million, marking a 40 percent decrease in trade turnover.

Azerbaijan’s exports to India witnessed a significant fall of 44.4 percent, amounting to $924.5 million. Similarly, India’s exports to Azerbaijan also declined by 6.7 percent, ending at $183.4 million.

India and Crude Oil: A Continued Relationship

Despite the downturn, India continues to be a crucial export destination for Azerbaijani crude oil. This implies that even though the overall trade turnover has taken a hit, certain sectors remain unaffected.

Azerbaijan’s Economic Context

Although the reduction in trade with India is significant, it is not a death knell for the Azerbaijani economy. President Ilham Aliyev has highlighted the country’s robust economic health by projecting a record high GDP of 130 billion manat ($76.5 billion) by the end of 2022. This projection is backed by high energy prices and the nation’s abundant oil and gas resources.

Azerbaijan’s economic strength is further reflected in its low external debt to GDP ratio of 10 percent and foreign exchange reserves standing at eight times the debt level. These figures suggest a strong economic foundation capable of weathering the impact of reduced trade with India.

Azerbaijan Business India
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

