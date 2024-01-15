en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ayodhya’s Unprecedented Vision: The World’s First Vegetarian-Only Seven-Star Hotel

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
Ayodhya’s Unprecedented Vision: The World’s First Vegetarian-Only Seven-Star Hotel

In the sacred city of Ayodhya, revered in Hinduism, an unprecedented proposal stands—a potential establishment of the world’s first vegetarian-only seven-star hotel. This ambitious vision stems from Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, who seeks to infuse the city’s spiritual ethos within the luxurious confines of hospitality, catering exclusively to vegetarian visitors.

An Embodiment of Cultural and Religious Identity

The idea of a vegetarian-only luxury hotel is a testament to Ayodhya’s commitment to honoring and preserving its cultural and religious identity. This initiative is not merely about providing high-end amenities, but about creating an experience that aligns with the values of the city and its visitors. The proposed hotel would serve as a unique space where luxury meets tradition, a concept that is both innovative and deeply rooted in Ayodhya’s spiritual significance.

Ayodhya’s Transformation into a Premier Destination

Over the years, Ayodhya has been undergoing significant transformations to enhance its capacity as a tourist destination. Currently, the town can accommodate over 50,000 devotees, with plans for further development. The proposal of the seven-star hotel aligns with this broader vision, underscoring Ayodhya’s growing importance for those seeking spiritual and religious experiences.

Infrastructure Development: A Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Chief Minister Adityanath’s proposal also encompasses a larger scheme of infrastructure development. A green corridor is set to be developed to connect Ayodhya with other cities, facilitating the inflow of devotees. These developments reflect a commitment to sustainable growth, accommodating the increasing number of visitors while preserving the city’s spiritual essence. The government’s conscientious efforts extend to compensating those who were displaced or had their shops demolished for the town’s expansion, demonstrating a balanced approach to progress.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
16 seconds ago
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy 'The Raja Saab': First Look Creates Buzz
Indian cinema is set to welcome another potential blockbuster as Prabhas, a leading figure in the industry, steps into a new genre with a horror-comedy film titled ‘The Raja Saab’. The first look of the film was unveiled during the auspicious occasions of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, and it didn’t take long for the vibrant
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy 'The Raja Saab': First Look Creates Buzz
India's Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions
13 mins ago
India's Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions
TV Star Pugazh Makes Big-Screen Debut in 'Mr. Zoo Keeper'
13 mins ago
TV Star Pugazh Makes Big-Screen Debut in 'Mr. Zoo Keeper'
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty
5 mins ago
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty
Severe Drought in Kangra Threatens Wheat Yield Amidst Lohri Celebrations
5 mins ago
Severe Drought in Kangra Threatens Wheat Yield Amidst Lohri Celebrations
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
6 mins ago
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
Latest Headlines
World News
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
12 seconds
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
Atlanta Falcons' Head Coach Hunt: Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver Step into Interview Spotlight
12 seconds
Atlanta Falcons' Head Coach Hunt: Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver Step into Interview Spotlight
Grayson Murray's Victory at Sony Open Secures Masters Spot, Marks Career Revival
14 seconds
Grayson Murray's Victory at Sony Open Secures Masters Spot, Marks Career Revival
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
23 seconds
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
Steph De Lander: Embracing the Indie Scene, Eyeing WWE Return
27 seconds
Steph De Lander: Embracing the Indie Scene, Eyeing WWE Return
The 2024 Polynesian Bowl: A Fusion of Sports and Polynesian Culture
30 seconds
The 2024 Polynesian Bowl: A Fusion of Sports and Polynesian Culture
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
34 seconds
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
UCLA Bruins Break Losing Streak with a 73-61 Victory Over Washington
36 seconds
UCLA Bruins Break Losing Streak with a 73-61 Victory Over Washington
NSW Government to Host Drug Summit Amid Rising Overdose Concerns
41 seconds
NSW Government to Host Drug Summit Amid Rising Overdose Concerns
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
45 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app