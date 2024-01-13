en English
India

Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration Set for January 22 Amid Astrological Significance

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration Set for January 22 Amid Astrological Significance

On January 22, 2024, the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will transpire, marking a significant milestone in India’s religious and cultural panorama. This auspicious day, chosen specifically for the temple’s inauguration, aligns with several propitious astrological configurations, reinforcing its sanctity in the Hindu faith.

Significance of the Date

The date holds profound significance due to the convergence of Sukla Paksham, Dwadashi day, Makeeryam star, and Uttarayana period, which are deemed beneficial for both leaders and the populace. This alignment of favorable periods on January 22 makes it an exemplary time for the Ram Temple’s Prana Prathishta in Ayodhya. On this day, it is believed that Lord Vishnu, of whom Lord Ram is an incarnation, assumed the form of a tortoise and aided in the churning of the ocean.

Reaffirmation and Opposition

Despite opposition, leading Vedic scholars and astrologers, including Parappanangadi Unnikrishnan Panicker, have endorsed this date. The Sringeri Mutt and Dwaraka Mutt, founded by Adi Sankaracharya, have debunked claims of their disapproval of the Prana Prathishta, attributing the opposition to misinformation and emphasizing the shared astrological traditions across India.

Preparations for the Consecration

In readiness for the consecration, the chief priest of the new temple, P Gopala Menon, has confirmed the completion of the sanctum sanctorum and an 18 ft idol of Lord Rama set for consecration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries, will be present during the ceremony, which will commence on January 16, culminating in the Prana Pratistha ceremony on January 22.

The history of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is marked by disputes and religious unrest, including the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, which triggered inter-communal violence and riots. However, the forthcoming consecration signifies a shift towards reconciliation and unity, underlined by the temple’s construction supervised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

