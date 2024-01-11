Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration: A Global Hindu Festival Amid Political Controversy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya’s grand temple on January 22. The event, marking the installation of the infant form of Lord Rama, a significant deity in Hinduism, is a momentous occasion, anticipated by not just millions of Hindus in India but globally.

The Political Landscape

In the lead-up to the ceremony, political leaders have been embroiled in a war of words over invitations. The Congress Party declined the invitation, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of turning the religious event into a political project. The BJP, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other notable personalities are expected to attend. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has invited political leaders across the spectrum, with some accepting and others declining.

Despite the political tension, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) State President H. D. Kumaraswamy underscored the broader significance of the event, terming it a ‘festival for all Indians.’

Voices of Dissent

Several leaders, including Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have expressed support for those abstaining from the ceremony. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar leaders of politicising the religious event, Siddaramaiah stressed the Congress party’s consistent support for the construction of the Ram temple, while chastising the BJP, RSS, and VHP for alleged hypocrisy.

There has also been criticism surrounding the treatment of Dalits in relation to visiting Ayodhya, raising concerns about interfaith equality and the constitutional goal of creating a peaceful society for all, irrespective of religious beliefs.

Global Coverage and Rituals

The consecration of the Ram Temple, a significant historical and religious event for Hindus, will be live-streamed at Times Square in New York City on January 22. The ceremony, known as Pran-Pratishtha, will see a High priest from Varanasi infuse life into a 51-inch tall Krishna Shila (black stone) statue of Lord Ram, chosen for its divine, royal, and childlike qualities.

The seven-day schedule of rituals has begun, with Vedic rituals for the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla initiating on January 16. The temple gates will open for devotees to participate in the aarti ceremony, and on the pinnacle day, January 22, Lord Ram will be ceremoniously seated in the temple between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm.

Despite the high security and controversy surrounding the event, the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marks the culmination of a journey of faith, devotion, and historical significance for Hindus worldwide.