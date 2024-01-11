en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration: A Global Hindu Festival Amid Political Controversy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Consecration: A Global Hindu Festival Amid Political Controversy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya’s grand temple on January 22. The event, marking the installation of the infant form of Lord Rama, a significant deity in Hinduism, is a momentous occasion, anticipated by not just millions of Hindus in India but globally.

The Political Landscape

In the lead-up to the ceremony, political leaders have been embroiled in a war of words over invitations. The Congress Party declined the invitation, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of turning the religious event into a political project. The BJP, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other notable personalities are expected to attend. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has invited political leaders across the spectrum, with some accepting and others declining.

Despite the political tension, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) State President H. D. Kumaraswamy underscored the broader significance of the event, terming it a ‘festival for all Indians.’

Voices of Dissent

Several leaders, including Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have expressed support for those abstaining from the ceremony. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar leaders of politicising the religious event, Siddaramaiah stressed the Congress party’s consistent support for the construction of the Ram temple, while chastising the BJP, RSS, and VHP for alleged hypocrisy.

There has also been criticism surrounding the treatment of Dalits in relation to visiting Ayodhya, raising concerns about interfaith equality and the constitutional goal of creating a peaceful society for all, irrespective of religious beliefs.

Global Coverage and Rituals

The consecration of the Ram Temple, a significant historical and religious event for Hindus, will be live-streamed at Times Square in New York City on January 22. The ceremony, known as Pran-Pratishtha, will see a High priest from Varanasi infuse life into a 51-inch tall Krishna Shila (black stone) statue of Lord Ram, chosen for its divine, royal, and childlike qualities.

The seven-day schedule of rituals has begun, with Vedic rituals for the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla initiating on January 16. The temple gates will open for devotees to participate in the aarti ceremony, and on the pinnacle day, January 22, Lord Ram will be ceremoniously seated in the temple between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm.

Despite the high security and controversy surrounding the event, the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marks the culmination of a journey of faith, devotion, and historical significance for Hindus worldwide.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
In the era of virtual connectivity, the Red Ribbon Club of Sri Pratap College has made a notable contribution in celebrating National Youth Day. Under the umbrella of the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, a week-long series of activities culminated in a virtual symposium themed “It’s all in the mind”. This event, presided over by Prof
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
17 mins ago
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
29 mins ago
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport
5 mins ago
Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
10 mins ago
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Doordarshan's Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast
10 mins ago
Doordarshan's Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
33 seconds
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
2 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
2 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
3 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
4 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
4 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
4 mins
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
4 mins
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
4 mins
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
13 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app